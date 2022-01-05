I was so sad this morning to see Dorothy's notice in the newspaper. We went to elementary school together at C.A. Bergen School at 5th and Mt. Vernon Sts in Camden, NJ. I remember Dorothy as being a lot of fun. She was very good at artistic drawing. She created this drawing of

an abstract type picture. It was so neat to watch her do that--that I asked her to show me how she drew that--and she did!!!! Rest in Peace dear Dorothy and I'm so glad to have met you!!!



Kathleen Marie (Flanagan) Hille





