Dorothy M. Lipscomb
December 23, 2021
Dorothy M. Lipscomb, 67, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Melrose Ave, Seventh Day Adventist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A public viewing will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.