Dorothy M. Lipscomb
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Dorothy M. Lipscomb

December 23, 2021

Dorothy M. Lipscomb, 67, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Melrose Ave, Seventh Day Adventist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A public viewing will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Jan
8
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Melrose Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1601 Melrose Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Melrose Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1601 Melrose Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I Love You so Much Mom and I Miss You. Thanks For accepting Me as Your Daughter (in-law) and I promise to Always Remember You and I Love You Mom. Please Watch Over Me and Chris ❤ And the Family and friends. YOUR THE BEST. WE CANT WAIT TO MEET AGAIN
Latesha Lipscomb
Daughter
January 9, 2022
I was so sad this morning to see Dorothy's notice in the newspaper. We went to elementary school together at C.A. Bergen School at 5th and Mt. Vernon Sts in Camden, NJ. I remember Dorothy as being a lot of fun. She was very good at artistic drawing. She created this drawing of
an abstract type picture. It was so neat to watch her do that--that I asked her to show me how she drew that--and she did!!!! Rest in Peace dear Dorothy and I'm so glad to have met you!!!

Kathleen Marie (Flanagan) Hille

Kathleen Hille
Classmate
January 6, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss my condolences and prayers goes out to family at this time of need.Rest in Heavenly Peace Dot.
Patricia Williams
January 5, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
January 5, 2022
