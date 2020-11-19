Dorothy Mae RichardsJuly 20, 1931 - November 17, 2020Dorothy Mae Richards, 89, of Montvale, Va, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born July 20, 1931, daughter of the late, Jack Edward Jeffries and Clara Belcher Jeffries. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lowell Richards; sons-in-law, Terry Driver and David Harrison; brothers, Jackie, James, Johnny and Robert Jeffries; sister, Mildred Bordwine.Dorothy retired from ITT after 19 years service.Dorothy is survived by her sons, Michael T. Richards, Roger L. Richards and wife, Bonnie, Jeffrey L. Richards and wife, Debra; daughters, Rickie S. Driver and Darlene Harrison; sister, Peggy Cox; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by her son Pastor Jeff Richards. Mask are required. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.