Obenchain



Dorothy Perdue



March 24, 1944



September 25, 2020



Dorothy "Susie" Perdue Obenchain, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Perdue; brothers, Fred and Dennis Perdue; and a sister, Joyce Wallace.



Susie was a graduate of Jefferson High School and retired from the United States Postal Service.



Surviving are her son, Jeffery (Melanie) Obenchain; daughter, Tracy King; grandchildren, Bradly (Andrea) Cundiff, Kayla (Christopher) Cerillo, Daniel (Dreama) Fletcher, Corey (Breana) Obenchain, and Tyler (Ashley) Obenchain; great-grandchildren, Brantly Cundiff, Jayden Bingham, Justin Ring, Jr., Rozalin Cerillo, Jason Cerillo, Ryleigh Fletcher, Jaidyn Vega, and Hudson Obenchain; brothers, Todd (Beth) Perdue, Wayne (Linda) Perdue; sisters-in-law, Louise and Carol Perdue; brother-in-law, Reggie Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.