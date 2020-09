My deepest sympathy to the Family! I worked with Susie years ago at the check printing company American Bank Stationary! We started out as co-workers with this new Company when it opened in 1980. We became good friends but we haven't seen each other for years! So sorry for your loss and prayers for the family in this time of sorrow. God Bless uou all. =%d=O

Kathy McDonald September 27, 2020