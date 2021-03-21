Dorothy Pauline Wallace Scoggins



February 4, 1927 - March 6, 2021



Dorothy, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Vinton, Va., on March 6, 2021. She was born in Davidson County, N.C., on February 4, 1927.



She grew up in the Thomasville area, eventually making several moves starting with Roanoke, Va., in the early 50's working at Bell Telephone and later at the Kroger Offices. In the 60's she returned to Thomasville, working at the offices of Big Bear and later McKinzie Drilling. Mom then moved to Northern Virginia to become the Administrator of Admitting at Arlington Hospital Center, where she retired.



Mom returned to Roanoke to be with her sons, Jim and Steve McCulloch and their families. She loved sharing her time with her three granddaughters and seven great grandchildren and had a green thumb when it came to her yard with flowers and tomatoes provided the deer did not get to them! Loved watching and talking to the Hummingbirds on her front porch! She became an expert at the Beach taking photos of Pelicans flying in formation (trust me we have the photos) and finding Sand Dollars and simply watching my brother Jim fishing in the surf! She was part of Arnie's Army following the legendary golfer around at the GGO! And of all things she loved Pro Basketball, especially the Spurs!



Dorothy is survived by her youngest son, Steve and wife, Pam; daughter-in-law, Lana McCulloch; granddaughters, Michaela Freeland and husband, Jeff, Casey Bolling and husband, John, and Megan Brauch and husband, Tim, seven great-grandchildren, and newly born great great-granddaughter.



The family especially Thanks her friends and many neighbors. Donna and Scott, Carolyn and Bob, and Faye and Shirley were more like family to her!



Mom's long conversations of wit and wisdom at the kitchen table will be missed!



Please take a few minutes to read John 11:25 and Revelation 21:4



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.