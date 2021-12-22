Dorothy "Dot" Lee Parker Thurman
December 20, 2021
Dorothy "Dot" Lee Parker Thurman, of Vinton, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Bobby Thurman; parents, Henry Solly Clarence Parker and Lady Belle Cundiff Parker, and brother, Henry Tribble Parker.
Surviving family includes daughters, Ricki (Ross) Hartman, Sue Nixon, and Sandra Lewis; sister, Judy (Tom) Ralph; sister-in-law, Irene Parker; grandchildren, Laurie Otey-Williams, Christy Miller, Jason Hartman, David Hess, Tracy Andrews, Jon Ross Hartman, Lee Nixon; numerous great-grandchildren, and special family friend, Chip Blankenship.
Dot graduated from William Byrd High School in 1951. She began preparing taxes for a living immediately following high school. She was married to Bobby in 1951 and three daughters followed in the years to come. Dot was called to our Lord's ministry at 15 years of age and was a faithful servant her entire life. She was a preacher, teacher, writer, and self-taught pianist. She evangelized with her family for over 50 years through music and message. Dot also wrote a song for the Town of Vinton's Centennial celebration and it was played by the William Byrd Marching Band. She also wrote several gospel songs and inspirational poems.
The family will receive guests at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 with the service immediately following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association
. Online condolences
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.