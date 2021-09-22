Rest well Grandmother. You will truly be missed...
kiss Kendall for Ashton. We love you.
Ashley & Ashton
October 4, 2021
My condolences to the Wallace family I’m so sorry for your loss. I love you Aunt Dot And will miss you. I pray that God give the Wallace family the strength that they need in this time.
Terri Abrams
Family
September 25, 2021
Prayer go out to the family
Otis and Margaret Johnson
Family
September 25, 2021
My love and prays go out to the Wallace family. Dot you will forever be missed. Rest in Peace! love always your cousin
Aisha-Alice (Ragland) Brown
Family
September 25, 2021
You will be missed Aunt Dot. Rest In Peace!!! Love you always Kisha aka “My Friend” as you always loved to call me these past few years.
Lakisha Lee
Family
September 25, 2021
Sending my prayers and Condolences to my Wallace family. Aunt Dot had a heart of Gold. When she looked at you all you can do is smile and laugh with her. Her children and her grandchildren meant the world to her. She will be miss. Love you Aunt Dot until we meet again.
Mendora Wright
Family
September 25, 2021
Sometimes you don’t know what to say I love you aunt DotAnd I am truly going to miss you rest in peace love you
And I am truly going to miss you rest in peace love you Betty potter
Family
September 25, 2021
I love you,My Family
Tenill Bailey
Family
September 25, 2021
Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to the Wallace family Rest in peace Aunt Dot You will truly be missed
Denise Sumpter
Family
September 25, 2021
God bless you Aunt Dot The Silvers
Tina Silvers
Family
September 25, 2021
ENJOY PARADISE MY LOVE. YOU ARE A BEAUTIFUL QUEEN. YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED
Nakia Perez
Family
September 25, 2021
You will be greatly missed aunt Dot. Rest in eternal peace. We all love you but God loves you more.
Rosetta Grosvenor
Family
September 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.