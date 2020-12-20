Dorothy WaltersMay 1, 1920 - December 13, 2020Dorothy Walters, of Blacksburg, Va., formerly a long-time resident of Falls Church, Va., peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, on a warm, sunny springlike day at the age of 100. She was the wife of the late Barney and loving mother to her late son, Keith, her daughter, Laurie, and her two younger sons, Brian and Stephen.Dorothy was born on May 1, 1920, in Washington, D.C., to the late Willard and Florrie Smith. She completed two years at Longwood University before marrying just prior to the beginning of the Second World War. Besides being a homemaker and raising four children, she enjoyed gardening, reading, celebrating family get-togethers, and baking her famous banana bread.She is survived by her remaining children, her son-in-law, Richard Shepherd; daughter-in-law, Sussi Walters; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Enough cannot be said about the wonderful care Dorothy received over the past year from the caregivers of Warm Hearth at Home and Carilion Hospice who made it possible for her to remain in her home.Due to the ongoing pandemic, a service commemorating Dorothy's life will be arranged at a more appropriate date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.