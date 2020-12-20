Menu
Dorothy Walters
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Dorothy Walters

May 1, 1920 - December 13, 2020

Dorothy Walters, of Blacksburg, Va., formerly a long-time resident of Falls Church, Va., peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, on a warm, sunny springlike day at the age of 100. She was the wife of the late Barney and loving mother to her late son, Keith, her daughter, Laurie, and her two younger sons, Brian and Stephen.

Dorothy was born on May 1, 1920, in Washington, D.C., to the late Willard and Florrie Smith. She completed two years at Longwood University before marrying just prior to the beginning of the Second World War. Besides being a homemaker and raising four children, she enjoyed gardening, reading, celebrating family get-togethers, and baking her famous banana bread.

She is survived by her remaining children, her son-in-law, Richard Shepherd; daughter-in-law, Sussi Walters; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Enough cannot be said about the wonderful care Dorothy received over the past year from the caregivers of Warm Hearth at Home and Carilion Hospice who made it possible for her to remain in her home.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a service commemorating Dorothy's life will be arranged at a more appropriate date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
"Aunt" Dottie and my mother were friends of long standing, sharing their stories over tea as their respective families grew up in Northern VA. After Dottie moved to Blacksburg, I gained the opportunity to know her better, as I live in Roanoke. She was such a sweet, quiet soul, despite all the difficulties life visited upon her. And she loved her family. I shall think of her every time I see the money plant she gave me.
Suzanne Wright
December 22, 2020
