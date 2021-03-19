Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Angilina Whitehead
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA
Dorothy Angilina Whitehead

Dorothy Angilina Whitehead, 93, of Copper Hill, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born on March 13, 1928, to the late Cephas and Mandy A. Janney. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her sons, Roger D. Allen and Rickey W. Allen; daughter-in-law, Rae Allen, three grandchildren, six brothers, one sister, one stepbrother, and one stepsister.

She is survived by her children, Moyer E Allen Jr (Peggy), Homer P. Allen, Dorothy A. Furrow (Richard), and Patricia A. Bailey (Willis); daughter-in-law, Tammy Allen, 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Statzer and Pastor Sharon Hartman officiating. Interment will follow in Restvale Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street, Floyd, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street, Floyd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of your passing . Prayers to the family and friends . Love you all
Sandra Gray
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results