Dorothy Angilina Whitehead
Dorothy Angilina Whitehead, 93, of Copper Hill, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born on March 13, 1928, to the late Cephas and Mandy A. Janney. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her sons, Roger D. Allen and Rickey W. Allen; daughter-in-law, Rae Allen, three grandchildren, six brothers, one sister, one stepbrother, and one stepsister.
She is survived by her children, Moyer E Allen Jr (Peggy), Homer P. Allen, Dorothy A. Furrow (Richard), and Patricia A. Bailey (Willis); daughter-in-law, Tammy Allen, 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Statzer and Pastor Sharon Hartman officiating. Interment will follow in Restvale Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.