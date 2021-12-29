Menu
Dorothy Shank "Dot" Whitmire
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Dorothy "Dot" Shank Whitmire

September 1, 1929 - December 29, 2021

Dorothy S. "Dot" Whitmire, 92, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Cooper Shank; husband, Linwood "LJ" Whitmire; and several brothers and sisters.

Dot was a longtime member of Edgewood Christian Church and served as bookkeeper of the family business, L.J. Whitmire Plastering.

Surviving are her son, Larry Whitmire (Diane); daughter, Brenda Gayle Trent (Jimmy); grandchildren, Lynn Whitmire (Melissa), Jimmy Trent, III (Amy) and Michael Whitmire (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Dylan and Owen Whitmire; brother, Leonard Shank (Barbara); and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Salem Terrace at Harrogate for their many acts of care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Red Cross or to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home.

Simpson Funeral Home
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
30
Interment
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss ! I remember her so very well. Greg StClair
Gregory StClair
January 1, 2022
I´ll so sorry for your loss.
Ralph A Shank
Family
December 30, 2021
