Dot Willard passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 22, 2021, at her home in Ocean Isle, N.C. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on January 23, 1932. Her parents were Rose Newhart Moore and Frank Moore. She graduated from St. Andrews School, Roanoke, Va in 1949. Her father died in 1943, and her mother raised her two daughters on her own.
Dorothy married in 1956 to Bill Willard and had three children, Tom (Jackie), Jeff (Anne), and Kathy (Tim). Bill died in 2008 and her sister, Frances, died in 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother to Tommy, Catie, Carla, Jacob and Jennifer.
Dot was a giver even in death, as she donated her body to medical science. There will be a memoral service at OLN at a later date.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom, "Boy" and Kathy: I happened upon your mother´s obituary while looking for another and wanted to send my condolences.
Dot was a wonderful woman and the other Boy and I have some great memories growing up beside you on Castle Rock. She was a giver for sure and will be missed.
Denise Hindle Utterback
June 10, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Tom, Kathy and Jeff and family relative to the passing of your Mom, may God bless her she was a good one.
Michael Howell
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dot´s family: please go to Atlantic Mutual group Facebook page and read the beautiful comments from Dot´s friends at Atlantic.
Mava Wingate
Work
June 1, 2021
Dot was a constant, saintly presence in Our Lady of Nazareth's Fellowship Hall.
I loved her.
Think we all did.