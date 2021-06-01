Dorothy R. Willard



January 23, 1932 - May 22, 2021



Dot Willard passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 22, 2021, at her home in Ocean Isle, N.C. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on January 23, 1932. Her parents were Rose Newhart Moore and Frank Moore. She graduated from St. Andrews School, Roanoke, Va in 1949. Her father died in 1943, and her mother raised her two daughters on her own.



Dorothy married in 1956 to Bill Willard and had three children, Tom (Jackie), Jeff (Anne), and Kathy (Tim). Bill died in 2008 and her sister, Frances, died in 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother to Tommy, Catie, Carla, Jacob and Jennifer.



Dot was a giver even in death, as she donated her body to medical science. There will be a memoral service at OLN at a later date.



Brunswick Funeral Home



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 1, 2021.