Dorrene Whorton
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Dorrene Whorton

February 16, 2021

Dorrene Whorton of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Alvin and Marcie Whorton of Alabama.

Dorrene is survived by her sister, Rebecca Whorton of Louisiana, and friend, Katrina Howbert of Virginia.

She earned her B.S. in Nursing from the University of Alabama, and an M.B.A. in Virginia. Dorrene worked 39 years at Carilion Clinic in the Neonatal Unit and with Care Connection.

A celebration of Dorrene's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of her passing. I worked many years with Dorreen in the NICU. Always an inspiration.
Sharon Smith
March 12, 2021
I send my sincerest condolences to Dorrene's family and friends. Her dedication to serving children and families for so many years is admirable and leaves a wonderful legacy in the Roanoke region of Virginia. Sincerely, Marcus Allen, Virginia Department of Health, Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Program
Marcus Allen
March 11, 2021
I worked with Dorrene at Care Connection. Dorrene was very dedicated to her job and caring for children with special needs. Dorrene was a joy to work with and will truly be missed. Prayers for m the family.
Debbie Moore
March 4, 2021
Dorrene and I went to elementary school together and then were dorm room mates at the University of Alabama. She was one of the smartest people I knew and I always admired her perseverance. She was truly a good friend to me. I will always remember her with fondness.
Cynthia Stephens Box
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Dorrene's sister, Becky and friends. I have many fond childhood memories of the times we spent playing together. She will always have a special place in my heart.
Phyllis Hinton
March 4, 2021
