Dorrene Whorton
February 16, 2021
Dorrene Whorton of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Alvin and Marcie Whorton of Alabama.
Dorrene is survived by her sister, Rebecca Whorton of Louisiana, and friend, Katrina Howbert of Virginia.
She earned her B.S. in Nursing from the University of Alabama, and an M.B.A. in Virginia. Dorrene worked 39 years at Carilion Clinic in the Neonatal Unit and with Care Connection.
A celebration of Dorrene's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.