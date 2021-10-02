Menu
Dot Marie Lucas
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Dot Marie Lucas

June 7, 1933 - September 27, 2021

Dot Marie Lucas, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.

She was born June 7, 1933, daughter of the late Don and Audrey Reynolds Wilhelm. Dot graduated from William Fleming High School in 1951. She retired as office manager with Kemper Insurance Company.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Y. Lucas II; her son, Alva Bernard (Chuck) Doyle III; and brother, Tommy Wilhelm.

Dot is survived by her daughter, Dixie Forrester; grandson, Scott Forrester and his wife, Rachel; sister-in-law, Shirley Wilhelm; nephews, Donnie Wilhelm and Allen Wilhelm; niece, Cary Wilhelm; and special friend, Barbara Ann Clark.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their care.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Burial will be held in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Dot at Kemper Ins for many years. We lovingly called Dot "Nurse Dot". She had her blood pressure cuff and first aid supplies ready and we often called upon her for help! We loved her! Rest in Peace Nurse Dot.
Jackie Bussey
Work
October 3, 2021
