Dot Marie Lucas
June 7, 1933 - September 27, 2021
Dot Marie Lucas, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.
She was born June 7, 1933, daughter of the late Don and Audrey Reynolds Wilhelm. Dot graduated from William Fleming High School in 1951. She retired as office manager with Kemper Insurance Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Y. Lucas II; her son, Alva Bernard (Chuck) Doyle III; and brother, Tommy Wilhelm.
Dot is survived by her daughter, Dixie Forrester; grandson, Scott Forrester and his wife, Rachel; sister-in-law, Shirley Wilhelm; nephews, Donnie Wilhelm and Allen Wilhelm; niece, Cary Wilhelm; and special friend, Barbara Ann Clark.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their care.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Burial will be held in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.