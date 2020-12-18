Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Wayne Cox
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Douglas Wayne Cox

January 10, 1944 - December 15, 2020

Douglas Wayne Cox, 76, formerly of Indian Valley, departed this life on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Memory Care Unit in Commonwealth Senior Living, Hillsville, where he had been a resident since December 2015.

Doug was born on January 10, 1944 and was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche "Ethelene" Cox Hankey; his grandmother, Mattie Phillips Cox, in whose home he grew up; uncles, Marvin, Richard, and Carl "Bear" Cox; Arby Harris, Monroe Gallimore, James "Turk" Talbert, Bill Hollandsworth, and Benny "Ray" Phillips; and aunts, Avis Cox Goad, Gertrude Cox Harris, Mabel Cox Gallimore, and Ruth Cox Talbert.

Survivors include one uncle, Joe (Glenna) Cox; aunts, Muriel Cox Hollandsworth, Kate Cox Phillips, Minnie Cox Turman, Linda Morgan Cox, and Vada Hollandsworth Cox; special first cousin, Sandra Cox Lytton, with whom he was raised; and many other relatives and friends.

Doug attended Franklin School in Indian Valley, Indian Valley Elementary School, and Willis High School and worked at various places, including the Christiansburg Stock Pen, Salem Tie Yard, Burlington Industries, Radford Army Ammunition Plant, and Roanoke Electric Steel, before becoming a long-distance truck driver. Locally, Doug drove for Willis Trucking and Bassett Furniture before taking a job with Overnite Corporation. Doug was employed by Roadway Express and based in Youngstown, Ohio, and Buffalo, New York for nearly twenty-five years before retiring to the Youngstown area in 2009. Doug enjoyed telling stories about the doings and sayings of interesting people he had known or heard of throughout his life, and will, himself, be remembered for his love of a good story, great sense of humor, and loud, infectious laugh.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Moten Cox Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Cox officiating. The family will gather from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service.

The family thanks Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville and Medi Home Health and Hospice for taking good care of Doug. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make donations to the charities of their choice.

Masks are required while attending services inside Maberry Funeral Home, Inc. facilities.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Moten Cox Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 21, 2020
Our hearts and sympathy goes out to the family of Mr Cox fir the passing of their love one. Doug was a wonderful person. Denny & Judy Wells. Indian valley Radford Va
Denny & Judy Wells
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results