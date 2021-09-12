Douglas Wayne Haldren
September 9, 2021
Douglas W. Haldren, 78, of Vinton, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Ira and Laura Haldren; stepmother, Elva Haldren; and sister, Nancy Webber.
The Haldren family farm was his happy place and he will be missed by his cattle and neighbors.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Annie Stevens Haldren; son, Steven D. Haldren; daughter, Lisa Haldren; grandchildren, Blake Haldren, Danielle Haldren, and Haley Lawson; brothers, Harold Haldren (Louise) and Leon Holdren, and many special friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Willie Ratliff officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Carilion Hospice for their wonderful care. Especially Regina Harding.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made to Carilion Hospice.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.