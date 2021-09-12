Menu
Douglas Wayne Haldren
Douglas Wayne Haldren

September 9, 2021

Douglas W. Haldren, 78, of Vinton, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Ira and Laura Haldren; stepmother, Elva Haldren; and sister, Nancy Webber.

The Haldren family farm was his happy place and he will be missed by his cattle and neighbors.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Annie Stevens Haldren; son, Steven D. Haldren; daughter, Lisa Haldren; grandchildren, Blake Haldren, Danielle Haldren, and Haley Lawson; brothers, Harold Haldren (Louise) and Leon Holdren, and many special friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Willie Ratliff officiating.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Carilion Hospice for their wonderful care. Especially Regina Harding.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made to Carilion Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
VA
Sep
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
VA
Sep
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
VA
I bought hay from Mr Haldren for several years, I loved our conversations and his stories.
Christie Walden
September 13, 2021
