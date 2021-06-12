Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Hugh "Hugh D" Hale
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Douglas Hugh "Hugh D" Hale

June 11, 1943 - June 9, 2021

Douglas Hugh "Hugh D" Hale, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1943.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Harvey Nichols officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Hugh D was such a sweet and happy person. Always had a smile. It was always fun going to cousin dinners, he always liked to carry on. He will be greatly missed by all the family. Prayers to you, Jimbo and Belinda. Prayers to you Jackie, I know you'll miss your brother and best friend. Love you all. Vicky
Vicky Via
Family
June 13, 2021
Thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Susie Brady
June 13, 2021
I have been Doug[s neighbor for the last 15 years. He was a wonderful person and I will miss him.
Martha Craddock
June 12, 2021
Belinda and Jimbo...so sorry for the loss of your Dad. He was such a special person and will missed by all. Thoughts and prayers to you both.
Beverley and David
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results