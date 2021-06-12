Douglas Hugh "Hugh D" Hale
June 11, 1943 - June 9, 2021
Douglas Hugh "Hugh D" Hale, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1943.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Harvey Nichols officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 12, 2021.