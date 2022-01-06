Douglas Davis Hodson



December 1, 1966 - January 2, 2022



Douglas Davis Hodson of Roanoke, Va. died unexpectedly at the age of 55, on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from a pulmonary embolism.



Doug was born in Beckley, W.Va. on December 1, 1966 to Donald David Hodson and Mary Anne Hodson. Doug attended Shady Springs High School and graduated 1985 as a scholar athlete well accomplished in basketball and tennis. He went on to attend West Virginia University and graduated 1989. Doug married the love of his life, Deborah Ann Bell, in 1991 and began their life together in Roanoke, Va. where they have resided since raising their three children, Dylan, Derek and Ella. Doug started his career as financial advisor in Roanoke in 1991 and established many wonderful relationships with his clients. He joined Wells Fargo in 2015 and was most recently Senior Vice President – Investment Officer.



Doug's first passion was being a dedicated husband and father and he showed his family love, taught them to prioritize hard work and respect for others, and to live humbly. Doug lived his strong family values making sure his family had everything they needed and was most proud of his children, frequently sharing stories about them. Doug was often described as a perfectionist, intelligent, honest and he lived to high moral standards. He loved to learn new things and to share his knowledge with others, but he always put the needs of others before his own.



Doug was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time doing all things outdoors - skiing, mountain biking, boating, kayaking, fishing and big game hunting. Doug was also a true foodie – he loved grilling and cooking healthy foods and collecting and tasting wonderful wines. He especially enjoyed listening to old rock or country music while cooking or spending time with family and friends. As a competitive athlete himself growing up, Doug continued his love for sports by coaching youth and AAU basketball and baseball for many years. He relished the life lessons and life long bonds he had through sports.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Donald David Hodson and Mary Anne Hodson of Beckley, W.Va. and his brother David Hodson. Doug is survived by his beautiful wife, Deborah Ann Hodson, and his amazing children, Dylan, Derek and Ella Hodson. He is also survived by his brother, Donald David Hodson Jr.; and nephews, Trey and Cooper Hodson and niece, Baylee Hodson; his mother-in-law, June Bell; his brother-in-law, COL (R) Thomas G. Bell, sister-in-law, Lisa Bell, and nephew, Shane Bell and niece, Makayla Harvey; and his half-sister, Mona Hodson McCoy.



The family will have a private service in Beckley, W.Va. on Saturday January 8, 2022 where Doug will rest at Sunset Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life for Doug on April 23, 2022 with details to follow at a later date. The family has started a scholarship fund in Doug's memory at West Virginia University to honor his life and passion for athletics. Contributions can be made to the Mountaineer Athletic Club at West Virginia University, P.O. Box 877, Morgantown, WV 26507 or at 304-293-2294. Please note the gift is in honor of Doug Hodson.



We are broken hearted but have comfort knowing Doug is with his Lord, parents and brother. We are grateful for the visits, cards, texts, calls, food, and love and support in recent days. We ask you to continue to pray for our family's strength and peace.



John 14:27 – Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you – not as the world gives, I give to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.