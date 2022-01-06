Douglas Davis Hodson of Roanoke, Va. died unexpectedly at the age of 55, on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from a pulmonary embolism.
Doug was born in Beckley, W.Va. on December 1, 1966 to Donald David Hodson and Mary Anne Hodson. Doug attended Shady Springs High School and graduated 1985 as a scholar athlete well accomplished in basketball and tennis. He went on to attend West Virginia University and graduated 1989. Doug married the love of his life, Deborah Ann Bell, in 1991 and began their life together in Roanoke, Va. where they have resided since raising their three children, Dylan, Derek and Ella. Doug started his career as financial advisor in Roanoke in 1991 and established many wonderful relationships with his clients. He joined Wells Fargo in 2015 and was most recently Senior Vice President – Investment Officer.
Doug's first passion was being a dedicated husband and father and he showed his family love, taught them to prioritize hard work and respect for others, and to live humbly. Doug lived his strong family values making sure his family had everything they needed and was most proud of his children, frequently sharing stories about them. Doug was often described as a perfectionist, intelligent, honest and he lived to high moral standards. He loved to learn new things and to share his knowledge with others, but he always put the needs of others before his own.
Doug was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time doing all things outdoors - skiing, mountain biking, boating, kayaking, fishing and big game hunting. Doug was also a true foodie – he loved grilling and cooking healthy foods and collecting and tasting wonderful wines. He especially enjoyed listening to old rock or country music while cooking or spending time with family and friends. As a competitive athlete himself growing up, Doug continued his love for sports by coaching youth and AAU basketball and baseball for many years. He relished the life lessons and life long bonds he had through sports.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Donald David Hodson and Mary Anne Hodson of Beckley, W.Va. and his brother David Hodson. Doug is survived by his beautiful wife, Deborah Ann Hodson, and his amazing children, Dylan, Derek and Ella Hodson. He is also survived by his brother, Donald David Hodson Jr.; and nephews, Trey and Cooper Hodson and niece, Baylee Hodson; his mother-in-law, June Bell; his brother-in-law, COL (R) Thomas G. Bell, sister-in-law, Lisa Bell, and nephew, Shane Bell and niece, Makayla Harvey; and his half-sister, Mona Hodson McCoy.
The family will have a private service in Beckley, W.Va. on Saturday January 8, 2022 where Doug will rest at Sunset Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life for Doug on April 23, 2022 with details to follow at a later date. The family has started a scholarship fund in Doug's memory at West Virginia University to honor his life and passion for athletics. Contributions can be made to the Mountaineer Athletic Club at West Virginia University, P.O. Box 877, Morgantown, WV 26507 or at 304-293-2294. Please note the gift is in honor of Doug Hodson.
We are broken hearted but have comfort knowing Doug is with his Lord, parents and brother. We are grateful for the visits, cards, texts, calls, food, and love and support in recent days. We ask you to continue to pray for our family's strength and peace.
John 14:27 – Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you – not as the world gives, I give to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.
I couldn´t believe it when I heard. Doug allowed me to serve him with his clothing for a number of years. We always laughed and had fun with each visit. I always remember his family photos in his office and how his eyes would light up when we talked about them. God bless you all so much.
Randy Womack
January 19, 2022
Doug was one of the most genuine, gracious, intelligent and wise men we have ever had the pleasure of knowing. A true gentleman, we feel honored to call him friend. We reflect on all of the many bits of wisdom and advice he shared through the years. His character was impeccable! We will truly miss him so! Debbie, Dylan, Derek & Ella, we extend our deepest condolences. Our prayers are with you all daily! We hold you in our hearts and share your tears. We love you all!
The Prokopchak Family
Friend
January 10, 2022
Thinking of your beautiful family and sending our deepest sympathy. We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Kevin, Kathleen, Keith and Lauren
The Oddo´s
January 9, 2022
First met Doug at the gym 5 to 6 years ago. Enjoyed our conversations on sports and business issues. Great guy and Great Family man. He will be missed! Sending condolences to his wife children and his whole family!
David Taylor
Friend
January 6, 2022
Hodson Family ~
Please accept my sincerest condolences for your unexpected loss. I was shocked and saddened to learn of Doug´s passing. He was a very dear friend of mine in college and I have many fond memories of our time together in those days. On Friday evenings, a group of us often made lasagna at his condo prior to heading out for a night of pub crawling at the finest bars that "Sunny Side" had to offer. While he took his studies serious and was often quite helpful in our Finance classes, he was always ready to have a good time with close friends. Doug and I lost contact after college, however, I did have an occasion to connect with him again and meet his lovely wife at a WVU homecoming game. His obituary tells me that he lived a happy and fulfilling life with a beautiful family for 30 years. Although brief, it sounds as though he made his mark in his 55 years and left a legacy for many to aspire to achieve as being an honorable, respectable, loving, hardworking, and active man. Rest In Peace, Doug.
Nicole (Gaudet) Foster
Friend
January 6, 2022
I was sorry to hear about Doug. Our prayers are with the family.
Phil Miron
School
January 6, 2022
So sorry to hear of Doug´s unexpected passing. I have so enjoyed getting the opportunity to know your family. I know they will help support you . You and Doug created a great family , and hope you can move forward together . My prayers to you all .
Suzan Peters
January 6, 2022
I am so incredibly sorry to hear of Dougs passing. He will be missed.
May God Bless his family during this most difficult time.
John Fulton
January 6, 2022
Doug was a very kind man. I always enjoyed speaking him daily at the gym for many years.
Praying for peace and comfort for his family.