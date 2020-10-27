FALLS
Douglas Waynerite
July 3, 1942
October 25, 2020
Douglas Waynerite Falls, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He was retired from the Roanoke United Methodist Home (now The Hermitage), where he worked for 36 years. The patients and staff loved him. Mr. Falls was a kind and gentle man. He was a member of Hollins Church of the Nazarene.
Born on July 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Alice and Edward Falls. Mr. Falls was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Margie Fall, who raised him; his uncle, James Falls; and aunt, Julia Falls.
Mr. Falls is survived by two sisters, Andrea F. Smith and family of Salem, Va., and Marie F. Scruggs (Ray) and family of Dublin, Va.; uncle, Fred, Aunt Hazel F. Quesenberry, Tim and Michele and family; Katie B. Usla (Berk); and a very special and loving cousin, Debbie Booth of Roanoke, Va.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to a dear friend, Jeanett Body, for always giving a special hand to Doug! A special thanks also to a dear friend, Mark Pence, for Tuesdays! We Will Never Forget!
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Oct. 27, 2020