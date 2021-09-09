Douglas "Joe" Wheeler Jr.
August 19, 1960 - September 5, 2021
Douglas "Joe" Wheeler Jr., 61, of Goodview, Va., was born on August 19, 1960, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Joe was surrounded in love, with all of his family by his side.
Joe loved his work family of 27 years at CMC Supply.
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Joe Wheeler Sr., and many other numerous family members.
In addition to his loving, faithful and devoted wife of 31 years, Kimberley, Joe is survived by his sons, Douglas Cody Wheeler and wife, Alysia, of Las Vegas, Nev. And Okinawa, Japan, Tyler Brandon Wheeler and wife, Jocelyn, of Goodview, Va., and Christopher Lloyd Lester of Bruno, W.Va.; grandchildren, Tadeo Rider and Braelyn Marie Wheeler, Lucas Joe and Paisleigh Olivia Wheeler, and Ava Raelynn Lester; his loving mother, Shirley Larraine Willard Wheeler; his three little sisters, Cynthia Leigh Wheeler Bushnell and husband, Robert, of Roanoke, Janice Marie Wheeler Williams of Goodview, and Trina Dawn Wheeler Daniels and husband, Matt Jr., of Moneta; nieces and nephews, Courtney Bushnell Pinelli and Paul Bushnell, Ashley and Leslie Williams, and Matt Daniels III; great-nieces, Alexa and Jordyn Moon; special friends, Kenneth and Kristie Brown and family; and a whole host of loving cousins, uncles, aunts, and an abundance of friends. Joe dearly loved all of his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel in Vinton, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends will gather at Shady Grove's Pavilion following the service. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
