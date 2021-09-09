Menu
Douglas "Joe" Wheeler Jr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Douglas "Joe" Wheeler Jr.

August 19, 1960 - September 5, 2021

Douglas "Joe" Wheeler Jr., 61, of Goodview, Va., was born on August 19, 1960, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Joe was surrounded in love, with all of his family by his side.

Joe loved his work family of 27 years at CMC Supply.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Joe Wheeler Sr., and many other numerous family members.

In addition to his loving, faithful and devoted wife of 31 years, Kimberley, Joe is survived by his sons, Douglas Cody Wheeler and wife, Alysia, of Las Vegas, Nev. And Okinawa, Japan, Tyler Brandon Wheeler and wife, Jocelyn, of Goodview, Va., and Christopher Lloyd Lester of Bruno, W.Va.; grandchildren, Tadeo Rider and Braelyn Marie Wheeler, Lucas Joe and Paisleigh Olivia Wheeler, and Ava Raelynn Lester; his loving mother, Shirley Larraine Willard Wheeler; his three little sisters, Cynthia Leigh Wheeler Bushnell and husband, Robert, of Roanoke, Janice Marie Wheeler Williams of Goodview, and Trina Dawn Wheeler Daniels and husband, Matt Jr., of Moneta; nieces and nephews, Courtney Bushnell Pinelli and Paul Bushnell, Ashley and Leslie Williams, and Matt Daniels III; great-nieces, Alexa and Jordyn Moon; special friends, Kenneth and Kristie Brown and family; and a whole host of loving cousins, uncles, aunts, and an abundance of friends. Joe dearly loved all of his family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel in Vinton, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends will gather at Shady Grove's Pavilion following the service. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Sep
10
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Shady Grove Baptist Church
1861 Jordantown Road, Thaxton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sadden to learn of Joe's passing. He was a great guy and he will definitely be difficult to be replaced at work, also as family and friend.
Cottie & Donna McClure
Work
September 14, 2021
I had known Joe for about 14 years through CMC, he was always a great guy, always asking how my day was going and always interested in what project we had going. He was very knowledgeable and passionate about his work. Joe you will be missed my friend! Rest in Peace.
Mark @ Rorrer
Work
September 13, 2021
We are so sorry about the passing of Joe. He is definitely gone too soon. Our prayers and condolences go out to the entire family. We love you all. God Bless.
Brenda and Delmar Ragland
Family
September 11, 2021
To a stand up guy.....REST IN PEACE JOE
Dana Brewer
Work
September 11, 2021
It was always a pleasure to see his smiling face, it will be missed!
Lisa Cooper
Work
September 10, 2021
Joe, I can not believe all this has happened.You brightened the day of your fellow workers. I am sure your customers enjoyed your fun nature too. You are surely going to be missed.
Martha Wertz
Work
September 9, 2021
I HAD THE PLEASURE OF HAVING " JOE " WHEELER AS A MODEL EMPLOYEE FROM 1994 UNTIL I RETIRED IN 2004. A NICE PERSON WITH HONESTY AND A WITTY ATTITUDE WERE A FEW TRAITS THAT DESCRIBE JOE. HE WILL BE A VERY HARD PERSON TO BE REPLACED AT CMC SUPPLY. OWNERS, EMPLOYEES , CUSTOMERS , AND FRIENDS WHO KNEW JOE WERE PRIVILEGED TO HAVE KNOWN HIM. I AS WELL AS ALL WHO KNEW JOE WILL MISS HIM HERE ON EARTH .PRAYERS GO OUT TO HIS FAMILY IN THIS TIME OF GRIEF .
wayne cook
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results