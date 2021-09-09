I HAD THE PLEASURE OF HAVING " JOE " WHEELER AS A MODEL EMPLOYEE FROM 1994 UNTIL I RETIRED IN 2004. A NICE PERSON WITH HONESTY AND A WITTY ATTITUDE WERE A FEW TRAITS THAT DESCRIBE JOE. HE WILL BE A VERY HARD PERSON TO BE REPLACED AT CMC SUPPLY. OWNERS, EMPLOYEES , CUSTOMERS , AND FRIENDS WHO KNEW JOE WERE PRIVILEGED TO HAVE KNOWN HIM. I AS WELL AS ALL WHO KNEW JOE WILL MISS HIM HERE ON EARTH .PRAYERS GO OUT TO HIS FAMILY IN THIS TIME OF GRIEF .

wayne cook Work September 8, 2021