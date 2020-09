CabbleDouglassSeptember 27, 2020Mrs. Douglass Cabble, 85, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 mins prior to the service. A private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Bluefield W.Va. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.