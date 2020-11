Dove Ann Grogan BurnsNovember 19, 2020Dove Ann Grogan Burns, 87, of Roanoke, departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020.A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park.Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com