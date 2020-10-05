Freeborn



Duane H.



August 23, 1935



September 14, 2020



Duane "Johnni" H. Freeborn was born on August 23, 1935, in Giles County, Virginia. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Radford University with a degree in music, which she taught before marrying Donald K. Freeborn in 1957. They had two children. The family moved from Virginia to Michigan then to Kentucky, finally settling in Beaverton, Oregon, in 1970.



Johnni was an active member of the Portland chapter of the peace group WILPF for many years, and made lifelong friends there.



She passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 85, from a Parkinson's-type neurological condition.



She is survived by her husband, Don, and her daughter, Duanne. Her beloved son, Keith passed away in July. She was intelligent, kind, and well-loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Remembrances can be made to the Oregon Humane Society, Oregon Food Bank, and WILPF, in her name.

