TURNBULL
Duvall Daniel
November 7, 2020
Duvall Daniel Turnbull, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Duvall was the son of the late S.J. Turnbull of Portsmouth, Va., and Rosa K. Turnbull of Roanoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Blair Turnbull and L.G. "Bucky" Turnbull, and two sisters, Reba Thomason and Jackie Murray, all of Roanoke.
Duvall was a graduate of Jefferson High School, where he was a star pitcher on the baseball team. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the insurance business in 1992.
Duvall is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris Clements Turnbull of Roanoke; two sons, Roger Turnbull and wife, Cheryl, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Mark Turnbull of Roanoke, Va.; one grandson, Justin Turnbull; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Duvall was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Legacy Hospice for the care and concern shown to our family.
Memorial services will be private.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 10, 2020.