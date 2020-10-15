Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
E. Ann Adkins Roberson
Roberson

E. Ann Adkins

October 13, 2020

E. Ann Adkins Roberson, age 76, of Rocky Mount, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Love ones who preceded her in death were her parents, Charley and Ruby Adkins; and sister, Lucille.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas L. Roberson Jr. "Tommy"; sisters, Peggy Dalton (Gerald) and Kathryn Mills; sister-in-law, Lynn Tracy (Dick); brother-in-law, Clifford Blankenship; and many nieces and nephews.

She owned and operated Cox's Fashions in Rocky Mount. She will be sadly missed by everyone especially Tommy. Thanks to Hospice caregivers, Karen, Susan, and Sabrina and her caregiver Angie.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.