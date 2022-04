E. Wayne Black



E. Wayne Black, 86, of Roanoke, passed away on April 14, 2022.



Wayne was a much-loved member of West End United Methodist Church and served the congregation as Minister of Music for over 30 years.



A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for his life among us will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at West End UMC, 1221 Campbell Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 18, 2022.