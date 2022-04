E.W. BlackSeptember 12, 1935 - April 14, 2022E.W. Black passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 86. E.W. was born on September 12, 1935. He is survived by his son, Michael Justus; his beloved grandpuppy, Molly; and special friends, Diane Kelly, and Becky Kennedy. Per E.W.'s request, there will be no funeral service held.