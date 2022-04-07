Menu
Earl Mason Cook
1987 - 2022
BORN
1987
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - East Chapel
Earl Mason Cook

September 15, 1987 - April 5, 2022

Earl Mason Cook, 34, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith and Doris Cook, and Beverly Switzer.

Surviving is his grandfather, Richard Switzer Sr; his parents, Edwin and Dana Cook; sister, Mary Cook-Moore; uncle, Ricky Switzer; aunts, Janice Green and Kathy White; and cousins, Chris Christianson and Tracy Sartin.

Earl enjoyed traveling. He spoke Spanish and went to South America as an exchange student.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel with Chaplain Lisa Vinyard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 7, 2022.
