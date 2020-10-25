Baker
Earl Edward
August 14, 1933
October 17, 2020
Earl Edward Baker, 87, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Alice Flora Ludden Baker, as well as a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Born in Portville, New York on August 14, 1933, he was a son of the late Seth Alonzo Baker and Gladys Hamilton Kittner Baker. He also was preceded in death by his son, Donald Baker.
Earl served in the United States Army for four years. He then joined the Navy and retired after 18 years of service. He then became a police officer with the Kingsport City police department.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Light, husband, Jonathan; granddaughter, Tresica Colvin, husband, James; great-grandchildren, Rodney, Nicholas, Kyle, Lorelai and Emmett Colvin. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Marlee Baker and Shirley Robinson; and several nieces and nephews
Memorial service will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Bonsack United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City, Tenn. and will follow at a later date.
To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke is assisting the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.