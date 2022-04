I knew Earl through Friendship when he came to look after his wife and sister in law. Nicest man in the world -- can't say enough good about him. Always a gentleman. Any request he made concerning his sister in law, I did my best to fulfill. Never pushy or rude and always rational. Good man. Excellent human being. I am a nurse at Friendship and I live there, too. Last time I saw Earl, he drove past me when I was walking my dog and he waved. I will always remember him for his good nature, friendliness , and decency. I know many people at Friendship feel the same. He will be missed.

marsha Faizi Neighbor December 24, 2020