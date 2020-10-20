Dickson
Earl Flint
October 16, 2020
Earl Flint Dickson, 79, of Salem died on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was a son of the late Leslie W. Dickson and Oneda Clark Dickson. Earl was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He served in the United States Marine Corp and he retired from Fred Whitaker Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Hodge Dickson; a son; four brothers; one sister and a brother-in-law.
Surviving are his sons, Ricky Dickson (Angela) and Earl Dickson Jr. (Connie); brother and sisters, Fred Dickson (Margie), Betty Camper and Shirley Sartin (Duck); his favorite brother and sister-in-law, Donald Dillion and Louise Dillion; three grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Earl's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke with Pastor Earl Clements officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
