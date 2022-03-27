Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl G. Irwin
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Earl G. Irwin

December 2, 1932 - March 16, 2022

Earl G. Irwin, age 89, of Radford, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, on the 45th anniversary of his own father's death. Although vaccinated and boosted, he died of complications of Covid-19.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evalene Bolt Wheeler Irwin (Oct. 2, 2021), parents, George and Bernice Stull Irwin, and his brother, Donald.

He is survived by his daughter, Earle Irwin (Bob Lineberry) of Blacksburg; son, Dwight Irwin (Stacy Lempka) of Chicago; stepson, Ron Wheeler (Irene) of Cartersville, Ga.; special niece, Joyce Sims (Rickey) of Radford; grandchildren, Richard Irwin-Miller (Erin Hanson) of Portland, Ore., Chauncey, Eli, and Carson Irwin of Chicago, Shaun Jenks (Erika) of Radford, and Kyle and Nicholas Wheeler of Georgia; and great-grands, Hunter Jenks (Makynzee), and Hailey Jenks.

Born in Massillon, Ohio, he was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as tank commander in the 3rd Armored Division in Germany during the Korean War era. He retired from the Radva Corp after 22 years employment.

He loved to travel, including to all 50 states and Europe. He loved people, and to joke with the people he liked. He loved to tell tall tales. His favorite story was the night he had to sleep next to a catfish aquarium, kept awake because the catfish meowed all night.

He loved to read, preferring biographies and history. He had a quick temper yet could also shed tears for a sick child or a friend or a hurt animal.

He was a loyal Democrat and looked upon Washington D.C. as the big circus because of all the clowns who work there.

As he departs on his last great trip he looks forward to a reunion with his wonderful wife and bids last farewell to his children and grandchildren, relatives and many friends and neighbors with this message: "My love to all. Never stop learning and traveling."

Mr. Irwin wrote much of this obituary himself.

Graveside burial at Southwest Virginia Veterans' Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The Irwin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dwight and family,

So sorry to here of your Dads passing. I enjoyed working with him at RADVA; he loved to give us young guys the business, but it was all in fun. I know he will be missed by many. God bless you and your family now and always.

An old RHS friend,
Tommie
Tommie Martin
Friend
March 23, 2022
The Hartzen Family
March 19, 2022
We met Earl at The Presbyterian Church of Radford several years ago. It was a joy to sit next to him on Sunday morning. He always had something interesting to say, whether it was a joke or something factual. Earl was also a gentleman. We have fond memories of time spent with Earl, Evalene, and Joyce.
Sherry and Ty Oxley
Friend
March 19, 2022
Earle, it’s been many years ago, but I still remember your dad. I’m so very sorry for your loss. May God grant you all his peace.
Louise Saul
Friend
March 19, 2022
My dear Earle, I am so sorry to hear of your father's death. May the Lord comfort and guide you in your grief. Much love, Sheila Ratcliff
Sheila Ratcliff
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results