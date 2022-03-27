Earl G. Irwin
December 2, 1932 - March 16, 2022
Earl G. Irwin, age 89, of Radford, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, on the 45th anniversary of his own father's death. Although vaccinated and boosted, he died of complications of Covid-19.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evalene Bolt Wheeler Irwin (Oct. 2, 2021), parents, George and Bernice Stull Irwin, and his brother, Donald.
He is survived by his daughter, Earle Irwin (Bob Lineberry) of Blacksburg; son, Dwight Irwin (Stacy Lempka) of Chicago; stepson, Ron Wheeler (Irene) of Cartersville, Ga.; special niece, Joyce Sims (Rickey) of Radford; grandchildren, Richard Irwin-Miller (Erin Hanson) of Portland, Ore., Chauncey, Eli, and Carson Irwin of Chicago, Shaun Jenks (Erika) of Radford, and Kyle and Nicholas Wheeler of Georgia; and great-grands, Hunter Jenks (Makynzee), and Hailey Jenks.
Born in Massillon, Ohio, he was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as tank commander in the 3rd Armored Division in Germany during the Korean War era. He retired from the Radva Corp after 22 years employment.
He loved to travel, including to all 50 states and Europe. He loved people, and to joke with the people he liked. He loved to tell tall tales. His favorite story was the night he had to sleep next to a catfish aquarium, kept awake because the catfish meowed all night.
He loved to read, preferring biographies and history. He had a quick temper yet could also shed tears for a sick child or a friend or a hurt animal.
He was a loyal Democrat and looked upon Washington D.C. as the big circus because of all the clowns who work there.
As he departs on his last great trip he looks forward to a reunion with his wonderful wife and bids last farewell to his children and grandchildren, relatives and many friends and neighbors with this message: "My love to all. Never stop learning and traveling."
Mr. Irwin wrote much of this obituary himself.
Graveside burial at Southwest Virginia Veterans' Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Graveside burial at Southwest Virginia Veterans' Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
