Earl C. PlylerMarch 20, 1930 - June 30, 2021Earl was born March 20, 1930 to Franklin Eugene and Ruth Plyler and lived all his life in Franklin County, Va., and passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was proceeded in death by wife, Ollie Mae; brother, Eugene "Buck" Plyler; sister, Audrey Prillaman; brothers-in-law, O. Ray Prillaman, Terry Law, William Crook; and many other dear family members.Prior to Earl's illness, he always had appointments, projects, ideas, business deals, trips , and other pursuits. Even while confined and ill, he still let his imagination soar. Earl told his son Derrick on Sunday that "I'm gonna check out of this place on Wed", and he indeed made that appointment.Earl founded and was involved in several business pursuits in and around the county including a plumbing /septic tank business, hardware store, electric supply store, commercial and residential contracting business, "flipping" real estate, and a lube/auto repair business. Earl always had a new business plan in the works and was generous to many people assisting them buying homes or vehicles.Earl was married to his childhood sweetheart, Ollie Mae, till her death in 1992, and found love again with his current wife MaryJo. He leaves behind a loving family, wife, MaryJo Rink Plyler; son, Earl Derrick Plyler (wife, Sheila); grandson, Erik L. Plyler, (Wife, Jane); granddaughter, Melissa Plyler Hodges,(husband, C.E); grandchildren, Abigail Hodges, Madelyn Hodges, Davis Plyler, Fenley Plyler, Beauregard Plyler, stepchildren, David Rink, DonnaJo and John Austin, Jack and Ellie Austin and their son Charlie, Joe Austin and fiancé, Kendrick, Rachel Rink and fiancé, Ryan, Thomas Rink,James Rink, and Davis Rink, and special sister-in-law, Sarah Plyler, and extended nieces, nephews and friends.He was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church for many years and served as a deacon, and was currently a member of Christ Community Church. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.