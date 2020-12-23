Miss Kim, Mr. Roscoe and other family: what an honor to have met this gentle, loving man. No matter what was troubling him, he always had a smile and kept his troubles to himself, only wanted to inquire about the other person, and how they were doing. I knew him for only a few years but I will never forget that honor nor ever see a tomato, pineapple or dried bean without recalling our wonderful conversations about Southern cooking and his favorite dishes his beloved wife prepared for him. Rest in peace, my friend.

Vicki Kavalaskia December 23, 2020