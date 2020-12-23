Menu
Earl Thomas Powell
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Earl Thomas Powell

October 22, 1922 - December 18, 2020

Earl Thomas Powell of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on October 22, 1922, and at the age of 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020.

In his gentle nature and unfailing kindness, he remained our most loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend. Irreplaceable, he leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. (Ecclesiastes 3:1-11; Job 14:14,15)

Private arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With both Earl and Reba gone, there is an empty place in my heart. Having wonderful memories and gratitude helps. I send my heartfelt sympathy and love to the family.
Brenda Wingfield
Friend
December 17, 2021
Alanna OConnor
December 27, 2020
I send my love to the family as they grieve the passing of Earl Powell. I loved Earl and had just sent s Christmas card which I hope he received. He was one in a million and I am grateful for the part he played in my life.
Brenda Wingfield
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Earls passing our thoughts and prayers are with your family Debra Barry and Jackie Las Cruces NM
Debra Leslie
December 23, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss! Earl was such a kind, thoughtful man. He was a true gentleman! I was blessed to get to know him. My prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family. I remember him as a fighter/hard worker. He would do whatever needed to be done. He always greeted me with a hand shake, smile and concern for my well being. He will be missed.
Nicki Griffin
December 23, 2020
Miss Kim, Mr. Roscoe and other family: what an honor to have met this gentle, loving man. No matter what was troubling him, he always had a smile and kept his troubles to himself, only wanted to inquire about the other person, and how they were doing. I knew him for only a few years but I will never forget that honor nor ever see a tomato, pineapple or dried bean without recalling our wonderful conversations about Southern cooking and his favorite dishes his beloved wife prepared for him. Rest in peace, my friend.
Vicki Kavalaskia
December 23, 2020
