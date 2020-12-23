Earl Thomas Powell
October 22, 1922 - December 18, 2020
Earl Thomas Powell of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on October 22, 1922, and at the age of 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020.
In his gentle nature and unfailing kindness, he remained our most loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend. Irreplaceable, he leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. (Ecclesiastes 3:1-11; Job 14:14,15)
Private arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.