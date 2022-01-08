Earl Stewart Vest
August 11, 1935 - January 3, 2022
Earl Stewart Vest, 86 of Floyd, entered into eternal rest to join his beloved wife, Mamie Phillips Vest, on Monday, January 3, 2022. Earl, a native of Floyd, was born on August 11, 1935 to Irene Yates Vest and Harlie Conrad Vest and was raised on the family farm home place along with his grandmother, Hettie L. Yates. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis Raye Vest and Clinton Vest; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Heafner and Helen Mabry.
Earl graduated from Check High School in 1952 and was married to his high school sweetheart, Mamie Phillips, on March 8, 1958. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage together.
Earl worked at the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. in Roanoke, Va. for 37 years and after retirement operated his cattle farm in Floyd at the Vest family home place.
Left to to honor his memory is a special friend, Sedona Marguerite Hanks; sisters-in-law, Barbara Vest and Dorothy Vest; nieces, Rebecca Heafner Schlosser (Michael), Cathy Mabry Cloninger (Alan), and Virginia Hintze (Alan); nephews, Douglas Mabry (Tami), Michael Phillips (Barbara), Terry Phillips (Wanda), Jeffrey Phillips (Jill), Lewis Ray Vest Jr., and Raymond Vest; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, Earl requested that donations be made to the Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091, to the Floyd County Fire Department, Station 3 (Locust Grove), PO Box 33, Floyd, VA 24091 or to the charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 8, 2022.