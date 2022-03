Earnest T. Richardson



March 23, 2022



Earnest T. Richardson, 81, of Roanoke, passed away on March 23, 2022.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11 am. at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may visit at Serenity Monday, March 28, 2022, from 2 until 5 p.m. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2022.