Eddie "Bunk" Johnson Overstreet Sr.
March 23, 2021
Eddie "Bunk" Johnson Overstreet Sr., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences and a live webcast may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.