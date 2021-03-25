Menu
Eddie Johnson "Bunk" Overstreet Sr.
Eddie "Bunk" Johnson Overstreet Sr.

March 23, 2021

Eddie "Bunk" Johnson Overstreet Sr., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences and a live webcast may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Chapel
Vinton, VA
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Chapel
Vinton, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Chapel
Vinton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Davida Basham
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bunk's passing. We just saw the announcement. You and your family are in our prayers.
Bill & Carol Bonham
March 25, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Bunk, I´ll be praying for you.
Teresa Kingery Hiner
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss our thoughts and prayers go out to the family
Marvin & Rhonda Bradley
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your family's loss. I'm praying God's comfort and healing over you at this time.
Carolyn Wise
March 25, 2021
