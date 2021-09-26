Menu
Edean Brumfield Rakes
Edean Brumfield Rakes

September 23, 2021

Edean Brumfield Rakes of Shawsville, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 23, 2021. Edean was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Annie Hylton Brumfield; and the love of her life her husband, H.C. Rakes Jr.

Surviving family are daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Rakes and Alex Snodgrass of Christiansburg; sons, Robert Rakes of Christiansburg, and Dale Rakes of Roanoke; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances and Buddy Poff of Christiansburg, and Martha and Danny Bishop of Radford; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don and Ida Rakes, Bill and Janice Rakes, Ron and Kitty Rakes, and Bruce Rakes, all of Shawsville; step-grandchildren, Trey, Jacob, and Daniel; great-granddaughter, Payton; many loving nieces and nephews; her church family at Sowders Chapel Baptist Church; and her lifelong friend, Carolyn Friend of Richmond.

Edean will be remembered for her love of family, gardening and cooking, especially her cakes. She loved God, her church family and being a Sunday School teacher.

Thanks to Angie, Sarah and Shannon with Good Samaritan Hospice and the Heritage Hall staff and all who made Mom's days better during her battle with ALS.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Lanny Belcher officiating. Interment will follow at Den Hill Cemetery, Shawsville.

In honor of Edean's memory, donations may be made to Gideans, Good Samaritan Hospice, Sowders Chapel Baptist Church or the ALS Society.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and I are saddened by Edeans passing.We met them at Sowders Chapel many years ago, love and miss Sowders. We both thought so much of she and H.C. Edean and I went to Radford Nursing Home on Tuesday's for 5 years to do our Ladies Ministry. She had been going there for quite sometime. It was wonderful to see so many lined up down the hall waiting on us. Edean was always so sweet, loving and kind, a very dear lady! Loved seeing her smiling face. Wonderful memories of she and H.C.
Pam and Mike Poe
Friend
September 26, 2021
Gwen Franks
September 25, 2021
