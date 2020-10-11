Menu
Edgar C. Saunders
Saunders

Edgar C.

October 6, 2020

Edgar C. Saunders, 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Saunders was born in Pulaski, Va., and grew up in Roanoke. He met and married the love of his life, Loretta. They were married for 66 years and raised three children, James, David, and Caryl.

He was employed for 38 years with United Airlines, which brought him to Virginia Beach. He enjoyed traveling with Loretta and went many places. His favorite was Maui, Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Caryl. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; two sons, James and David; a sister, Peggy and her husband, Ed Langston; four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Services will be private, and online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
