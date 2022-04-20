Edgar Lee Lawrence Jr.
September 26, 1953 - April 17, 2022
Edgar Lee Lawrence Jr., 68, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a battle with pneumonia.
Eddie was born on September 26, 1953, in Roanoke, oldest son to Phyllis Jean Sampson and Edgar Lee Lawrence Sr. He is survived by his siblings, Debra Coley and Denny Lawrence of Roanoke, Va., Kevin Lawrence of Logan, Utah, and Robert Booth of Herndon, Va.
Eddie was an inspiration and example of perseverance and overcoming adversity. He was paralyzed from a fall in 1972 at age 18. Following his rehabilitative care, he become a computer programmer for the Department of Defense where he retired in 2010 after 35 years of service.
He received many awards and accolades throughout his life including Rehabilitant of the Year for the State of Virginia in 1979 and several commendations for distinguished service and achievement.
Eddie was extremely generous. He provided for his mother and family, donated to charity and was quick to help a friend in need. He was devoted to and proud of his family. He loved to recognize birthdays, anniversaries, and any other special occasion. His legacy as a loyal son, beloved brother, best friend, mentor, and exemplar will continue for generations to come.
A viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, located at 627 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center Foundation in Eddie's name at wwrcf.org
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.