Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edgar Lee Vest
Edgar Lee

Vest Jr.

Edgar Lee Vest, Jr. ("Ed" or "Junior"), 74, passed away on November 29, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Ed was born on April 15, 1947, to Edgar Lee Vest, Sr., and Minnie Elnora Clem. The oldest of five children, Ed was raised and lived in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Ed graduated from Alleghany District High School (Shawsville) in 1965 and later attended college. Ed served as a medic and firefighter in Christiansburg and Radford. Later, Ed lived throughout the south and eventually moved to Colorado.

Ed was predeceased by his father (d. 2014), mother (d. 2000), and his sister Sherry Vest Anderson (d. 1994). Ed is survived by his brothers – Johnny Raye Vest and Kenneth Wayne Vest – and his sister, Debbie Vest. Ed is also survived by his children.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest In Peace Cousin!! Praying for you all and May Our Heavenly Father give you comfort and peace during this time Hugs and Love To You All Love, Cortni (Nancy Amos Gallimore's Daughter) in Virginia
Cortni Gallimore-Wojciechowski (Nancy's Daughter)
Family
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results