Edgar Lee



Vest Jr.



Edgar Lee Vest, Jr. ("Ed" or "Junior"), 74, passed away on November 29, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.



Ed was born on April 15, 1947, to Edgar Lee Vest, Sr., and Minnie Elnora Clem. The oldest of five children, Ed was raised and lived in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Ed graduated from Alleghany District High School (Shawsville) in 1965 and later attended college. Ed served as a medic and firefighter in Christiansburg and Radford. Later, Ed lived throughout the south and eventually moved to Colorado.



Ed was predeceased by his father (d. 2014), mother (d. 2000), and his sister Sherry Vest Anderson (d. 1994). Ed is survived by his brothers – Johnny Raye Vest and Kenneth Wayne Vest – and his sister, Debbie Vest. Ed is also survived by his children.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.