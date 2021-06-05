Edith Marie Custer
September 11, 1923 - June 2, 2021
Edith Marie Custer, 97, of Blue Ridge, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
She was born on September 11, 1923, to the late Edward Russell Letchford and Annie Holdren Letchford. Also preceding Edith in death were her husband, Allen 'Bob" Custer and three sisters, Margaret Walker, Norma Jean Garner, and Ruth Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Glass (Max); son, Barry Custer (Debbie); sisters, Shirley Callahan and Dorothy Dooley (Garland). "Nanny" is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kristi Warf (John), Randy Collette, Lee Collette (Jenny), and Shawn Custer (Lindsey), and five great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to a dear friend, Naomi Gross, for always being there for Edith. Special thanks also to Mildred Arnold for her dear friendship.
Edith retired from Botetourt County Schools where she served the students and staff at the Colonial Elementary cafeteria for over 30 years. She was a lifelong and devoted member of the Blue Ridge Church of the Brethren. Edith was an avid hockey fan who held season tickets to the Roanoke Railyard Dogs. She could hardly wait for the season to start each year. Edith was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
The family will gather at Blue Ridge Church of the Brethren at 12 noon on Sunday, June 6, 2021, to receive friends followed by a Celebration of her Life at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Rod Quinn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Ridge Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.