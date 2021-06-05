It Is With Sadness that I Read Of The Loss Of Edith. For Her Family, Barry, Vicki & Family, Dottie, Shirley & Families, we Send Our Deepest Sympathy, Prayers & Love. ALSO, Naomi , Her Good Friend. I Have Known Edith Most Of My Life & Found Her , Always to Be Sincere, Friendly & A Lady that Loved Especially Her Family. ( She Was A Great Friend To My Sister Jean & Encouraged Her During Her Illness.) Edith Will be Missed on This Earth. RiP, Sweet Lady!

Carole Porter Myers ( Ken) Friend June 7, 2021