Edith "Mae" MoranSeptember 17, 2021Edith "Mae" Moran, 101, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.Graveside Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mountain View Memorial Park in the Chapel of Devotion. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com