SaundersEdmonia R.December 20, 1922October 29, 2020Edmonia R. Saunders, 97, of Roanoke, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1922, in Campbell County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her son, Juan "Alvin" Saunders of Roanoke.Left to cherish her memory includes her son, Howard (Nancy); daughter-in-law, Audrey; grandsons, Juan "Mike" and Andre' "Dre" Saunders, all of Roanoke; a nephew, Dorsey Bright of Roanoke; a niece, Johnell Dillon (Warren) of Oxon Hill, Md.; along with many great nieces, nephews and friends.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, in CC Williams Memorial Park. Friends may view the remain on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.