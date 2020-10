ARMENTROUTEdmundAugust 6, 2020Edmund Armentrout of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020.A live-streaming of the service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke and will be available until October 10. The link is: https://youtu.be/5e27hUbGgWs