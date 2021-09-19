Edna Earl BlumeSeptember 16, 2021Edna Earl Blume, age 95, of Blacksburg, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021.She was born in Hillsville, Va. on April 9, 1926 to the late Eddie Leroy and Malesia Webb Akers. She was a longtime member of Blacksburg Baptist Church. Following her teaching at PHS, she was Extension Home Economist for two years in Carroll County. Then after one year at VPI, working with clothing and home furnishings programs, she did a Master of Science Degree at Ohio State University where she stayed for 12 years as State Extension Clothing Specialist, working the western and northern sections of the state - with home base at Ohio State University. In 1968, she married Dr. George Blume, moved to Blacksburg, taught in the clothing departments at Radford University and VPI, and then retired to community activity and doing five to ten mile runs. Her voluntary membership in the American Legion Auxiliary allowed her to serve at the local, state, and national positions.She is survived by her husband, Dr. George Blume; brother, Benny Bruce Akers.Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tommy McDearis officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blacksburg Baptist Church Food Drive, 550 N. Main St., Blacksburg, Va. 24060. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.