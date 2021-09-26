Edna Martin Brubaker
October 6, 1939 - September 19, 2021
Edna Martin Brubaker of Roanoke, Virginia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Edna was born on October 6, 1939, in Botetourt County to Fred and Dora Martin. Edna was the youngest of twelve children and was predeceased by her parents and nine of her siblings. Edna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Brubaker, and her devoted daughter, Vicki Wade. Edna is also survived by her sisters, Martha Pugh and Kitty Boitnott; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Charlotte; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Edna spent most of her career working as an Administrative Professional with United Way of the Roanoke Valley. Edna was also an avid tennis player and played for years in the Roanoke Valley. Edna was blessed to have many great friends she met through the tennis community. She was formerly a member of Troutville Church of the Brethren in Fincastle and a member of 1st Baptist Church in Roanoke.
Edna loved her Lord, her family, tennis, and had an exceptionally soft spot in her heart for all animals. Her efforts to save feral cats leave Baxter, Butterscotch, Sissy, Patches and Little Red, without a cat mom.
Edna and her family would like to thank the staff of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their tremendous care, love, and support during the past couple weeks. Of particular note are all the physicians, surgeons, nurses, respiratory therapists, nursing students, and clinical support staff from the 10 Mountain Intensive Care Unit. Lori and Kristen, you girls were amazing!!!
Due to concerns over indoor gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Should anyone wish to honor Edna, she would be pleased to see anyone make a donation to the Roanoke Valley SPCA or to Angels of Assisi. Please do not send flowers to the home, as her five orphaned cats would destroy them. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.