Edna Harlene EastburnJune 30, 1936 - December 10, 2020Edna Harlene Eastburn, 84 of Roanoke, Va. passed away comfortably with her family by her side at Lewis Gale Medical Center on Thursday, December 10, 2020.She was born June 30, 1936 in Pulaski County, Va. She was the daughter of the late William Williams and Ruby Ellen Jones. She was preceded in death by three brothers Frankie, Martin, and Charles Williams and one sister, Lois Hoback. She married in 1954 in Pulaski County Va to the late Conrad Eastburn and together they shared 50 years of marriage. They settled in Salem, Va. and she was fortunate to be home with her girls and loved taking care of her home. She was an avid bowler and loved being with family and friends.She is survived by one sister, Martha Martin; daughters, Pamela Eastburn, Susan Eastburn Hamblin; grandchildren, Miranda Lee Hamblin (Brian), Wesley Earl Hamblin (Javi), April Michelle Willis, Katelyn Marie Willis; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Grace, Jaxon Lee, and Ariah Rose Stout; close neighbors who were like grandchildren, Travis and Ryan Burke; two very close and special friends, Helen and Glenwood Martin; several nieces and nephews; and one cousin Betty Jane Viars.Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Interment will follow after the service at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia.