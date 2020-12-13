Menu
Edna Harlene Eastburn
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Edna Harlene Eastburn

June 30, 1936 - December 10, 2020

Edna Harlene Eastburn, 84 of Roanoke, Va. passed away comfortably with her family by her side at Lewis Gale Medical Center on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

She was born June 30, 1936 in Pulaski County, Va. She was the daughter of the late William Williams and Ruby Ellen Jones. She was preceded in death by three brothers Frankie, Martin, and Charles Williams and one sister, Lois Hoback. She married in 1954 in Pulaski County Va to the late Conrad Eastburn and together they shared 50 years of marriage. They settled in Salem, Va. and she was fortunate to be home with her girls and loved taking care of her home. She was an avid bowler and loved being with family and friends.

She is survived by one sister, Martha Martin; daughters, Pamela Eastburn, Susan Eastburn Hamblin; grandchildren, Miranda Lee Hamblin (Brian), Wesley Earl Hamblin (Javi), April Michelle Willis, Katelyn Marie Willis; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Grace, Jaxon Lee, and Ariah Rose Stout; close neighbors who were like grandchildren, Travis and Ryan Burke; two very close and special friends, Helen and Glenwood Martin; several nieces and nephews; and one cousin Betty Jane Viars.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Interment will follow after the service at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Salem, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP I will always remember your kindness and accepting everyone into your heart. I love you.
Tammy Parker
December 24, 2020
WE OFFER OUR PRAYERS AND SYMPATHY TO EACH ONE OF THE FAMILY DURING THIS TIME. PASTOR JESSIE AND PEGGY HOWARD
Jessie and Peggy Howard
December 15, 2020
Alison Burke
December 14, 2020
Edna and my mom Bernice Sesler were great friends for years . Unfortunately both dealt with health issues that eventually prevented from enjoying shopping dining and great friendship together. Prayers to Edna´s family and friends . A very sweet lady who loved her family and friends.
Nancy and Mike Kessler
December 13, 2020
