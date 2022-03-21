Edna Mae Bryant Falls
June 12, 1926 - March 19, 2022
Edna Mae Bryant Falls, 95, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
She was a lifelong resident of Vinton and a proud graduate of William Byrd High School. Most importantly, she was a beloved mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
Edna was predeceased by her parents, Harry Jason Bryant and Mary James Bryant; husband, Theodore Bryant Falls; daughter, Ginger Gale Falls Blankenship; great-grandson, Dustin Dean Hylton; and siblings, Louise Gordon, Hortense Spencer, Eunice Woodson, Audrey St.Clair, Nancy Gray, Onita Bryant, Joanne Pace, and Jeryl Bryant Sr.
Left to treasure the memories with Edna is her son, Theodore Bryant Falls Jr.; granddaughter, Lorrie Ann Blankenship Paradis; great-grandson, Jacob Matthew Paradis; great-great-grandson, Samuel Dean Hylton; sisters-in-law, Linda Bryant, Shelby Gordon, Dollie Swantzel, Gladys Falls Leftwich, Verda Falls, and Liz Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; special niece, Tonya Bryant Wheeler; and special friend, her "Granny" Amy Light Grammer.
The family would like to extend their warmest thanks to Jacqueline Butler and Good Samaritan Hospice for their exceptional care of Edna. Special thanks are also offered to Edna's friend and longtime hairdresser, Liz Bower.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with the Rev. Rich Workowski officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2022.