Edna Jeanette Bodine Holdren
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Edna Jeanette Bodine Holdren

Edna went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and her dearly loved husband Oscar on June 2, 2020.

Born in 1936 to Arthur and Maude Bodine of Harriman, Tennessee. She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Roger), Patricia, Kim (Kris), Rick (Jennifer), David (Melissa). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristin, Sarah (Robbie), Patrick (Kazia), Brittany (Kyle), Matthew, Houston, Abby, Emma and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aaron, Attie, Hudson, Matthew, Briella and Harrison.

Faith, family and service to others accurately describes her life. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ and loved to lift her voice in praise. While living most of her life in Roanoke, she lived in Tennessee at the time of her passing.

She was a role model for all of her family and is dearly missed. A family celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
