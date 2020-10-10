Hash
Edna Marie
May 20, 1933
October 8, 2020
Edna Marie Hash, 87, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A graveside celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the C.C. Williams Memorial Park, 943 Westside Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24017. All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.