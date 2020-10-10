Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edna Marie Hash
Hash

Edna Marie

May 20, 1933

October 8, 2020

Edna Marie Hash, 87, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A graveside celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the C.C. Williams Memorial Park, 943 Westside Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24017. All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My condolence to the Hash Family.
Stephanie Smith
October 10, 2020